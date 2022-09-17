17-year-old boarding school student Kaylah Upfield was awarded best on court in the Riverina Netball League A grade grand final on Saturday.
The shooter was instrumental in Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes comfortable 11-point 48-37 win over Wagga Tigers.
Travelling from Canberra to play each week she was shocked when her name was called as best on court.
"If I'm being honest I didn't feel like it was the best game I had played this season, but it was enough so that was amazing," Upfield said.
The goal attack was positioned against league best and fairest winner Jess Allen but held her own against one of the competitions best defenders.
"Jess Allen is a quality player and has been for year, she's just so smart and athletic but I love having a target on my back," Upfield said.
After accepting a scholarship from Canberra Grammar School to pursue the Netball NSW Premier League, she's stayed dedicated to her home club.
In just her second year in the team, Upfield said there were times through the year when she felt like the trip was getting too much.
Just two weeks ago after playing Wagga in the first finals game Upfield had immediately started the journey to Sydney for premier league training.
Driving hours across the state to attend games and training sessions this year has been all worth it for the teenager now she has both a premiership and best on court medal around her neck.
"I was supposed to go to Sydney tomorrow but I've decided I want to enjoy our win and be here for my club," Upfield said.
With long arms and a good jump on her, Upfield seemed to just pick balls from the air as they came sailing towards her.
A fantastic intercept from Upfield in the centre third during the third quarter of the game helped set up a beautiful goal with co-shooter Katie Coller.
In a highly physical game, both teams were playing tight, and there was little room for movement, resulting in plenty of players finding themselves on the ground.
Completing her outstanding performance was great professionalism and sportsmanship from Upfield after a nasty clash with Allen, helping her opponent up from the ground.
With a smile on her face the whole game, Upfield didn't just play well, she enjoyed every second.
Upfield and Coller had exceptional accuracy throughout the game and worked well off each other in the shooting circle, making it nearly impossible for the Wagga defence to get through them.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
