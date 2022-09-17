Growth must not come at a cost

A new report presented to the federal government this week suggested an extra 500,000 people should be "living prosperously" in regional Australia by 2032 to avoid Sydney and Melbourne sprawling into unliveable "megacities".
The Regional Australia Institute reckons both the NSW and Victorian capitals will double their current populations by the middle of the century. It is not an attractive prospect.
For great numbers of people, living in the city will actually mean living in its outer sprawl. Travel to work would be arduous and expensive unless lots of money is spent on better roads and public transport. The alternative, of course, is regional areas.
We all know the Riverina is a great place to live, work and invest. Travel to work isn't long or arduous, many can walk and cycle safely, barely raising a sweat. We now know that working remotely, while not ideal for some occupations, can work.
Our beautiful region is part of the food bowl of Australia and Wagga, nestled around the mighty Murrumbidgee River, is ideally situated about halfway between Melbourne and Sydney.
We have schools, shops and gyms, as well as houses that are much better value for money than those in metropolitan cities. We have access to good health and education facilities and Wagga is also a major defence city.
Wagga's location means it also has the best of both worlds when it comes to sport. Australian rules, rugby league, rugby union, soccer - you name it and there's a competition for it in the City of Good Sports.
So, the Regional Australia Institute is right to suggest one solution to keeping Sydney and Melbourne liveable is to promote our regional lifestyles.
But there are downsides too in regional areas.
Here in the Riverina, our roads, which we rely on so heavily, are not up to scratch, so getting here - and getting around - is not a smooth ride. Pothole, anyone?
Housing, while more affordable than the capital cities, is scarce. Earlier this year, Business NSW Riverina Murray warned multiple major building projects - including large-scale power connections and Inland Rail - would further exacerbate housing issues and a finite labour pool in the region.
Rental properties are hard to secure. Just this week, we told you the story of Tarsha Boske who has been living in motels for the past seven months. Despite being on the waiting list for housing and applying for about 60 rentals a day in Wagga alone, Ms Boske and her daughter are yet to be approved for a home.
Buying properties has also become harder than normal with demand outstripping supply and plenty of out-of-town buyers joining the rush to secure real estate.
Regional areas like the Riverina need more visionary planning and investment.
A population target of 100,000 has already been set for Wagga by 2038.
But where will everyone live given the housing squeeze? Where will they work?
How will traffic be managed? The Gobbagombalin Bridge, the gateway to the Wagga's booming north, is congested at certain times of the day. More and more houses are being built in the northern suburbs every week.
Growing our city and maintaining our lifestyle are both very important.
It's why critical services and infrastructure - like shopping centres, community hubs and major intersection upgrades - must no longer be afterthoughts. Build them and they will come.
Megacities are unattractive. If we get the right mix of policies, attitudes and investments today, the urban horrors of tomorrow can be avoided.
Have a good week.
Andrew Pearson - acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.