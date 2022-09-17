The Daily Advertiser

Growth must not come at a cost

Updated September 17 2022 - 6:36am, first published 5:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new report presented to the federal government this week suggested an extra 500,000 people should be "living prosperously" in regional Australia by 2032 to avoid Sydney and Melbourne sprawling into unliveable "megacities".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.