Live coverage: Group Nine grand final day 2022

Keep up with all the action from the Group Nine grand final with The Daily Advertiser's live coverage.
In their first grand final in 24 years, Young are looking to win their first premiership since 1991 but standing in their way is unbeaten Gundagai.
The Tigers are looking to become the first team to go through the season unbeaten since Temora in 2004 but there was only two points the difference when the teams last met.
Gundagai are also looking to win another reserve grade grand final when they face Junee while Brothers are looking to add to their ultra impressive record in leaguetag but have been beaten by Brothers in their last two match ups.
Junee is also chasing success in the Weissel Cup when they face Young while Brothers are chasing a perfect season when tackle Tumut, who have come from fourth, in the Sullivan Cup.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.