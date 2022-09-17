The Rock's Michael Bohnke is determined to overcome any challenges life may throw at him, including a recent diagnosis.
When doctors told the ex-defence personnel he had Parkinson's disease in March of this year, Mr Bohnke wasn't entirely sure what that would mean for his future.
Instead of letting the diagnosis consume him, he looked to what he loves most aside from his family, running marathons.
While the disease has a grip on the right side of Mr Bohnke's body, he has been pushing through the pain with the help of medicine and is now gearing up for his 21st Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival appearance.
"One of the reasons I'm running is because one of the things they tell you is to get on top of the medication and exercise," Mr Bohnke said.
"I've been seeing an exercise physiologist and my time has picked back up since then.
"Now that I have been heading in the right direction I'd like to start raising awareness around the disease- at the moment, I've only really told a couple of close friends."
Mr Bohnke said a lot of people don't know what the disease is "really about".
"There's a whole lot of different symptoms," he said.
Parkinson's disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors- but not in every case.
"I'm still learning now as well, it's going to take me a long time to work out how this is going to affect me in the long run," Mr Bohnke said.
"When I first heard about it, I thought; 'wow, that's the end of my running, but it's actually on the contrary."
The running in the lead-up to the marathon has been helping Mr Bohnke significantly.
The October 2 marathon will mark the 44th instalment of the event with participants signing up for one of the six distance options ranging from 3 kilometres to 42 kilometres.
Mr Bohnke ran his first Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival as a 16-year-old in 1980.
"One of my teachers got me interested in it," he said.
In the lead-up to the marathon, Mr Bohnke has been running two to three times a week as well as separate muscles building sessions.
"I've lost 10 kilograms in the last couple of months and just getting that muscle back is really improving things," he said.
Mr Bohnke said he may be a little slow but has no doubt he will make it past the finish line.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
