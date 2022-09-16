Live coverage: Riverina League grand final 2022

It's Riverina League grand final and you can keep up to date with The Daily Advertiser's live updates.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are through to their first grand final in 11 years but Collingullie-Glenfield Park are standing in their way.
The Lions were the first team into the decider after 43-point win over the Demons, but they responded to down Coolamon as they look to add to the premiership they won in 2018.
Collingullie are also looking for success in reserve grade when they face Turvey Park.
The Bulldogs are also chasing an under 17.5s premiership when they take on Griffith.
While on the netball court Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes are looking to cap off their unbeaten with a win over Wagga Tigers in A grade.
The same two teams face off in A reserve and B grade while the Goannas face Turvey Park in C grade.
Ganmain are also looking to go through the under 17s season unbeaten when they face Leeton-Whitton.
Follow all the action.
