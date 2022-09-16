The Daily Advertiser

Blake Micallef scores treble to bring up milestone 200th win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:44am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Micallef drives Kickatinalongpony to victory as part of a winning treble at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Blake Micallef didn't have long to wait to bring up his 200th career win at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.