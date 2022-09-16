Blake Micallef didn't have long to wait to bring up his 200th career win at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Nor did he stay on the figure for very long.
After not having any luck at Young or Bathurst earlier in the week, the Young reinsman came needing one more win to reach the milestone.
He did it in the first race after picking up the drive on Dream Copy for Coolamon trainer Peter Dennis.
However there was little time for the 23-year-old to celebrate as he brought up win 201 in the following race.
For good measure he added a third win in race four.
Micallef was certainly pleased with how things panned out.
"It was a good day in the bike, which was very nice," Micallef said.
"I certainly didn't expect to get a couple today but you take them when they come."
Dream Copy scored his first win since March after finishing over the top of his rivals.
However Micallef thought he really took advantage of some interference earlier in the race after drawing the inside of the second row.
"It was good to get it with Pete as well," he said.
"He went really good and got a bit of luck when the trotter galloped early as we were able to get off the fence and everything worked into line from there."
Kickatinalongpony also charged home in the following race for another Coolamon trainer, Liam Armstrong.
The five-year-old hasn't missed the top two in his race four starts and
"He's been going really good so I half expected him to run another really good race," MIicallef said.
"We were lucky enough that he got into it at the right time, without doing too much work. He's another horse who is racing again on Tuesday at Leeton and I think he will be hard to beat again."
Micallef then completed his big day after Oberon trainer Wayne Watterson made the trip with Wattosblazeofglory.
With an eye on the lucrative Canola Cup in the coming weeks, Watterson wanted Micallef to have a drive on the three-year-old and he certainly impressed with a winning mile rate of 1:54.5.
"It worked out good and I think he's a nice little horse," Micallef said.
