Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Tom Crakanthorp is looking forward to playing in his first Riverina League grand final, with his Demons set to face off against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Narrandera Sportsground.
The young defender has enjoyed a consistent year and is looking forward to running out against the Lions on Saturday.
"It's obviously a pretty big deal making it this far," Crakanthorp said.
"I'm just really keen to get out there now."
The Demons had a terrific season and surged to the minor premiership after finishing fifth last year, with Crakanthorp saying it has been good to have a such a successful season.
"We had a bit of a different crew this year from last year," he said.
"You never anticipate making it this far, but it's obviously a great feeling to get here."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Crakanthorp has enjoyed playing down back this year, with the added bonus of playing alongside close mates in Harry Radley and James Pope.
"It's been great and I'm pretty close with Popey and Harry," he said.
"I'm playing good footy with them and it's always good to run around with your mates and we've all got a good bond back there."
Jacob Olsson caused headaches for the Demons the last time the two sides met, with Crakanthorp admitting they will need to make sure that the ruckman isn't able to dominate like he did last time out.
"We have looked at his game and he's a good player and he's going to be there all game," he said.
"But we will just do what we can to stop him.
"We have got full faith in our defence that it's going to hold up and we are going to play a good game."
It wasn't just the back six that were under siege in that semi-final, with the Lions pressure being a issue for the Demons across the ground.
Crakanthorp said that the side has looked back at the footage from the game and learnt some important lessons that they hope to implement on Saturday.
"We've looked back at the game and have seen what we did well and what we could improve on," he said.
"We have done those things at training and we think we are ready to come back out now and show them what we are made of."
While having won under 17s premierships in the past, Crakanthorp said winning a first grade premiership would be very special.
"It would be amazing," he said
"Winning a first grade flag is a massive accomplishment and to do it with this group of boys it would be crazy.
"I'm so keen to run out with them and hopefully we can get the win."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.