Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Tom Crakanthorp is looking forward to running for the Demons in the Riverina League grand final against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 16 2022 - 11:30am
Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Tom Crakanthorp ahead of the Riverina League grand final clash with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Tom Crakanthorp is looking forward to playing in his first Riverina League grand final, with his Demons set to face off against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Narrandera Sportsground.

