A heartfelt commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee has taken root in Wagga this week, with help from bright-eyed local students.
Twenty-seven mature trees were planted across two Ashmont parks on Friday to acknowledge the dedicated service the late Queen gave to the Commonwealth for 70 years.
Students from Ashmont Public School were invited to share their hopes and dreams for the future, which they wrote on pieces of paper and buried with one of the new trees.
Te Naera, 12, said he would like to see the world unite and protect the environment.
"I am hoping that the world will change by planting some trees and getting rid of all the pollution in the world," he said.
"I also want to see all the kids achieve their dreams, have smiles on their faces and get their dream jobs."
Georgia Griffiths, 11, also wants to see more done for the environment, which she says will help Wagga's diverse wildlife.
"Wagga has some really unique animals so I want to see us take care of them and the environment," she said.
"Some of them might eat grass so we should continue to plant grass everywhere and make sure there's still a lot of them."
Other students called on the world to do more to tackle racism, violence, war and poverty.
Wagga's deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said it was moving to hear all the ambitions of the younger generation.
"Clearly the kids are thinking really hard about the kind of world they want to live in and the sort of place they want future children to be growing up in," she said.
"It was all really inspirational and one of them even made me cry - it was just really lovely."
Cr McKinnon said the event, which has been planned for months, falling just before the Queen's funeral "added to the poignancy of the moment".
"Planting trees is a simple gesture, but one that can also have a lasting legacy, in honouring Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," she said.
The trees were planted at Jack Misson Oval and Crisp Street Park following Wagga City Council receiving a grant from the federal government's 'Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee' program.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
