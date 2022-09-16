The Daily Advertiser

Trees planted at Ashmont parks to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashmont Public School students Te Naera, 12, and Georgia Griffiths, 11, planting a tree to honour Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee. Picture by Madeline Begley

A heartfelt commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee has taken root in Wagga this week, with help from bright-eyed local students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.