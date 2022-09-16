The present publicity about the royal visit of, I think, 1954 reminds me that it sometimes pays to be late.
Preparing for the day, we were, like everyone, given directions as to where those from an out of town area were to line the street and get a wave as they drove by.
When we arrived at the western end of Urana Street the town was crowded.
It was before the overpass was built so we could see cars parked all around the showground further up.
We parked there and as we walked along the motorcade drove down to the big iron gates into the showground.
There were only a few cars and motorbikes, I think, as well as the royal car. They drove in the gate leaving it open with no one there so my sisters and I walked in and followed the motorcade along to the front of the grandstand and stood just beside it.
There were just two or three other onlookers there. Probably some of those who had brought in the stock and other exhibits across the drive in front of the grandstand.
Elizabeth and Philip were met by the shire president and other notables from the packed grandstand. We heard some of the speeches then, as Elizabeth was meeting more ladies, Philip wandered over to look at the animals.
He picked up the head of a large draught horse and looked in its mouth. It was 20 minutes or so until they drove away. We just went home feeling well entertained and wondering about the lack of security.
I refer to the DA letter on September 12 titled "ARTC addresses key concerns".
The project director and their EIS were simply statements on how fulfil their contract obligation - all based on information and direction contained within the initial request!
The problem is not the ARTC, the problem is the concept! The impact of this ill-advised piece of railway architecture is astonishing!
The director could not say for how long road traffic would be delayed at the road crossing points.
That would depend on length of train and variable entry/exit speeds.
The rail frequency is expected to increase to 18-20 freight trains in each 24 hours.
Even with the best timetabling our road traffic will eventually be disrupted every hour of every day, and every night.
And this estimate does not include the movements of our passenger trains.
Advice from the Australian government and many financial pundits say that our national economy suffers from low productivity.
That is, each business in all of Australia, along with their employees should focus on achieving the maximum output from every working hour.
No! I am not suggesting working harder or more hours for less pay!
If the planned Inland Railway proceeds as is, we must accept that all of our own road transport systems and private vehicles, bicycles and foot traffic must stop for some five or more minutes of every hour!
Our own productivity will suffer! Yet, that is what is being demanded by the mooted railway system.
Cancel this abomination and plan for the rail to cross the Murrumbidgee River to the west of Wagga!
