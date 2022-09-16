Good build up for Brumbies Country side

With a large Southern Inland contingent, Brumbies Country coach Nick McCarthy is hoping some good performances will see plenty of talent selected for the Australian Rugby Shield over the October long weekend.
After another win at the Brumbies Provincial Tournament in June, there is a strong Southern Inland feel in the Brumbies Country team.
While Liam Krautz and Alex Farqhar are out there has been no new faces brought into the squad with McCarthy still having enough talent at his disposal.
Even with some changes to the squad, which was initially selected in June, McCarthy is happy with the team's preparation.
"We've had a few injuries across the way but the positive is we had an extended squad to start and everyone who has rolled in was a part of that extended squad," McCarthy said. "We had to make some changes for the balance of the squad but the boys have trained well.
"We've had three good sessions and it has been the best lead up program that I've been involved in as the players have been keen."
There have been two training sessions in Yass and another in Wagga in the lead up for a doubleheader at Goulburn on Saturday.
The side will take on both the Brumbies City North and the Brumbies City South teams, which have been selected from the John II Dent competition, in two consecutive halves of football.
Waratahs premiership winner Nate Mooney is in the North line up while former Wagga City playmker Dylan McLachlan is in the South side.
McCarthy is pleased they will tackle the South side first.
"We're expecting a really tough game against the South team who are made up of Queanbeyan, Tuggeranong and Royals, the top three teams in Canberra this year," McCarthy said. "There's a couple of Queanbeyan back rowers and two props from a forward pack who destroyed Royals on the weekend so it is going to be tough for us but we're pretty happy with our preparation.
"We know the task ahead of us is going to be big but we will have a good time."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
