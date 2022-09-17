The Daily Advertiser

A look at Wagga Wagga in years gone by

September 17 2022 - 4:28am
Members of the Wagga Volunteer Rifle Club in the late 1880s or 1890s, including James Welsh Edney (centre). Picture supplied by Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society (CSURA RW5_081)

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

