A look at Wagga Wagga in years gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga City Council's manager of construction services, Mick Rudd, has retired after 31 years of service, supervising 110 workers, and managing an annual budget in the vicinity of $18 million.
The eastern end of the Wollundry Lagoon has been drained as part of the construction process for Wagga City Council's new Civic Centre.
Wagga police local area commander, Superintendent Richard Cleaver, said that the Safety House program, which has operated in Wagga for many years through police and community co-operation is to be disbanded in most parts of the city because of fears it may be placing children at risk.
Wagga businessman Ron Finemore has urged Wagga City Council to develop the art gallery and library complex into a world-class conference and reception area.
Inaccurate estimating, staff changes and new accounting procedures have been blamed for reconstruction costs of Red Hill Road costing $201,000 more than planned.
Colonel David Kibbey is retiring from the army and will return to Wagga in a bid to represent the Liberal Party in the next state election.
Greater Murray Health Service (GMAS) board chairman, Joy Ross, has resigned citing "pressure of work" and personal and professional reasons.
Local Area Commander, Superintendent Richard Cleaver, told council's environmental services committee that police would make the central business district safe within three to five years with the help of an enlarged alcohol-free zone.
Miss Wagga, Janene Manwaring, returned home from her eight-week trip to the United States and Canada.
Vice-Chancellor of Wagga's Charles Sturt University campus, Kath Bowmer, has been appointed independent chair for the Murrumbidgee's new river management committee.
The Murrumbidgee Co-Operative Dairy is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Riverina Academy of Sport chairwoman, Jenny King, said that the academy has added netball and hockey to its scholarship program taking its total coverage to eight sports.
Wagga Commercial Club president, PR Smyth, directors and manager W Clyde are inviting "members and their ladies" to a cocktail party and official opening of new extensions to the club.
Thirty members of Wagga Apex Club, including John Spinks, Ken Park and Richard Gray, took part in a working bee painting the roof of the Loretto Home of Compassion.
Sixty women, former boarders who boarded at Wagga's YMCA Hostel when Miss Ruth Griffiths was matron between 1951 and 1962, attended the "Miss Griffiths Old Girls reunion" held at the Botanic Gardens.
Mayor, Ald MH Gissing entertained aldermen, businessmen, councillors and senior staff at his annual cocktail party held at the Wagga RSL Club.
The Haven's recently completed "mini" golf course, the brainchild of 84-year-old resident William Mortimer, was officially opened.
A Wagga café proprietor was fined $40 in Wagga Petty Sessions for having unclean premises.
Milton Elliott who has worked at Tony Quinlivan's Men's Wear for three years is the manager of a new Jeanery - The Stable, opened this week by Mr Quinlivan.
Group 9 Rugby League presented trophies to the best and fairest players of the three Wagga Sullivan Cup teams, Ron Hunt (Kangaroos), Peter Kendall (Magpies) and Greg Brentnall (Turvey Park).
Hepburn & Lovett are celebrating 25 years in business with a special advertising feature in the Daily Advertiser.
Chairman of the Wagga Base Hospital Board, Mr LJ Kennedy, said that 50 per cent of all patients treated at the hospital were from outlying centres.
Mrs Edith Morrow, believed to be Wagga's oldest female resident, celebrated her 92nd birthday with more than 30 friends and relatives at the home of Mr and Mrs Rex Lucas in Plumpton Road.
Miss Margaret McLeod won the 1973 Miss Rugby League title.
