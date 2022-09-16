Recent flooding events mean Wagga residents will need to remain extra cautious around waterways as prime swimming weather approaches, a water safety advocacy group has warned.
Royal Life Saving Society NSW's Riverina manager Mick Dasey said residents should avoid swimming in the Murrumbidgee River until conditions improve.
"We have to respect the river and the environment that we are in otherwise it could turn nasty very quickly - especially under the current conditions," Mr Dasey said.
"The Murrumbidgee River is running very, very fast, it's running reasonably high and who knows what has been brought downstream.
"Avoid it altogether at the moment until we get a more stabilised situation, especially around Wagga's swimming areas as it starts to warm up."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's slightly higher than normal. It's a concern because it hasn't dropped. That's the problem, it's a constant," Mr Dasey said.
Mr Dasey said the report also showed an increase in the number of deaths by drowning in flooded waterways.
As we head into our third La Nina event, which predicts above-average rainfall and a wetter than normal spring and summer, Mr Dasey warned residents should be smart about their swimming decisions.
"The dams are full, the ground's damp and most of the rainfall ends up in the waterways and river systems, so they flow higher, they flow quicker and that presents a real danger," Mr Dasey said.
"There are statistics that show the drownings in flood-related situations have increased, and that's another area that is of concern."
Mr Dasey said residents should not go swimming alone, in places they are not familiar with or in flooded waterways.
Royal Life Saving Society Australia chief executive Justin Scarr said the past 12 months have been the worst year for drowning since 1996.
Mr Scarr said the increase in deaths by drowning among children may be a direct result of missed swimming lessons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also urged adults of all ages to consider the impacts of medical conditions, alcohol, and swimming ability on their water safety.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.