The drivers of two cars that collided on a busy Wagga road are lucky to have escaped without serious injury.
Emergency services responded to reports that two cars had collided on Docker Street shortly before 1pm on Friday, closing the left northbound lane for a short period of time and causing minor disruption to traffic.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to two patients involved in the incident at the scene - a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
The cars collided between the turn off to Morgan Street and the turn off to Forsyth Street.
Highway patrol stayed at the scene while two tow trucks worked to remove the vehicles from the street.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
