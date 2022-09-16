The Daily Advertiser

Stephen Andrew Luke jailed in District Court for Griffith carjack of young woman at knifepoint

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:04am, first published 5:27am
Police arrest Stephen Andrew Luke in Lismore in September 2002 six days after he threatened a woman with a knife before taking her car in Griffith. Picture: NSW Police

A man who kicked off a crime spree of arson and vandalism against churches by carjacking a young woman at knifepoint in Griffith has been jailed for at least three-and-a-half years.

