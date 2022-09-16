A diplomat representing the Ukrainian government visited Wagga this week and asked that Australians do not forget the war ravaging his country.
Deputy head of mission from the Embassy of Ukraine in Australia Volodymyr Shalkivskyi came to Wagga as a guest of the Wagga Rotary Club and thanked Australia for its help as his country tries to hold off Russian forces.
"This war, it was not our choice, it was an invasion. But this is our land, we don't have any other place so we will defend our land and our country until we liberate all our territories," he said.
"And we are grateful for this support that we received from all our partners, including Australia.
"The support doesn't come not only from the federal government ... where Australia provided $400 million in military assistance.
"But support comes from ordinary people and from such organisations as Rotary. Rotary provided over 15 million Australian dollars to our country, to our people."
Mr Shalkivskyi visited a number of businesses in the city, including the Riverina Intermodal Freight and Logistics Hub and FlipScreen, which specialises in machines capable of clearing rubble and landmines.
He also received a civic reception at the Wagga council chambers, but it was his final stop, a visit to the Wagga Rotary Peace City Symbol, which encapsulated his country's plight.
Standing in the shadow of the peace symbol, Mr Shalkivskyi urged Australia and the rest of the world not to become fatigued as the war drags on.
"Peace is something Ukraine is desperately looking for right now," he said.
"We are still fighting and still asking for your support to continue. We share the same values.
"Why should Australians care about a war fought oceans away? Because we are the same. We are people with the same mentality and with the same ideals, the same values. And if we fail someone will fail after us."
"That's why it is important for the entire international community to stand with Ukraine."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
