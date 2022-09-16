The season hasn't gone exactly to plan for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Matt Hamblin, but the young midfielder is excited ahead of his first Riverina League grand final.
Hamblin started the year in excellent form and was one of the Lions best players in their 8-0 run to start the season.
However, an ankle injury in the round eight win against Narrandera meant that he was sidelined until the Lions played Turvey Park in round 16.
But with the injury now behind him, Hamblin is ready to run out for the Lions in Saturday's grand final against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
"I'm keen as to run out," Hamblin said.
"The ankle is feeling pretty good, I had seven weeks off with it which wasn't ideal.
"But you can't do much about it, that kind of stuff happens."
Hamblin has only continued to get better over the past couple of years, with him a major contributor to the Lions making the finals in 2018-20.
However, after failing to make the grand final in each of those appearances, Hamblin said it was good for the Lions to have the chance of winning the premiership.
"I've been playing in first grade for the last four years now and we've made finals every year," he said.
"We just could never get to the grand final, so it's good to be there this year."
The one that possibly got away from the Lions was last year, after Ganmain finished on top of the Riverina League ladder before the finals were cancelled due to Covid.
"A lot of boys felt we were hard done by because the season ended," Hamblin said.
"It would be good to finish it off this year with a win."
With a two-week build up to the grand final, Hamblin said there was a mix of excitement and nerves ahead of the big game on Saturday.
"Training was unreal last night and everyone was up and about and really keen for it," he said.
"There are a few boys with a lot of excitement and there are a few boys who are a bit nervous.
"I'm bloody nervous that's for sure."
With so much family history tied in with the Lions, Hamblin said it would mean a lot for him to become a GGGM premiership player.
"It would mean the world to me," he said.
"I've stayed around now and am trying to win one.
"It feels like a while coming seeing we have been in finals the last four years and it's been 11 years since we have last won one.
"The family have all won one, so they have all got one up on me at the moment."
It took Hamblin a few weeks to regain his early season form after returning against the Bulldogs, but has been getting better week by week and was fantastic against Coolamon in the qualifying final.
"I was slow to get into it the first couple of games," he said.
"But I'm finding my way again now which is very pleasing."
Hamblin has also been building his midfield minutes each week and is an important member of the Lions midfield group that includes Tom Anderson, Jesse Lander and Aaron Proctor.
"I love working with Tommy he's a weapon," he said.
"He's really good to have on the footy field, same as Aaron Proctor and Jess Lander, they are all really good midfielders."
The Lions were relentless in their pressure against the Demons when the two sides last played in the semi-finals with Hamblin believing it would again be a key to a Lions victory.
"I'd have to say pressure is a massive one and that's where we got them last time," he said.
"Our pressure on the ball carrier didn't allow them to make the right decisions."
Hamblin said that coach Sam Martyn has been fantastic this week in making sure that his side is ready for the big occasion.
"He's been getting around everyone for sure," he said.
"But not trying to get everyone completely up until the weekend as you don't want to lose all of your excitement.
"It's not game day yet."
