The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Matt Hamblin says he is ready for his first Riverina League grand final with his Lions set to face Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM's Matt Hamblin ahead of the Riverina League grand final. Picture by Les Smith

The season hasn't gone exactly to plan for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Matt Hamblin, but the young midfielder is excited ahead of his first Riverina League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.