The Daily Advertiser

Leeton looks to end 15-year title drought

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:00am
Temora product Hayden Philp is looking to help Leeton to their first premiership since 2007 when they take on Darlington Point Coleambally in the Group 20 grand final on Sunday. Picture by Liam Warren

It is a date with destiny for the Leeton that could end a 15-year wait for a first grade premiership.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

