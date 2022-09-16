The Daily Advertiser

A vast majority of the Riverina League coaches have backed in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to win Saturday's grand final against Collingullie-Glenfield Park

September 16 2022 - 5:30am
Grand final coaches Sam Martyn, Nick Perryman and Brett Somerville ahead of Saturday's clash between the Lions and Demons.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are the favoured side to win the Riverina League grand final following six of the eight coaches tipping them to win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.

