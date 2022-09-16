Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are the favoured side to win the Riverina League grand final following six of the eight coaches tipping them to win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The Lions stormed to the grand final following a superb 43-point win against the Demons in the semi-final and with form on their side, many believe that Ganmain will win their first flag in 11 years.
Ben Walsh was superb in the Lions win and has been picked by Jake Barrett to be judged best on ground with teammates Jacob Olsson, Matt Hamblin and coach Sam Martyn also possible reciepients.
Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi and Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker however are backing in the Demons to rise to the occasion and overcome the loss of co-coach Nick Perryman.
Mazzocchi has tipped Nick's younger brother Ed to win best on while Brooker believes it will be Demons midfielder Steve Jolliffe.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Coaches verdict
Jake Barrett (Coolamon)
Ganmain by 10
"Ganmain deserve to be favourites heading into the game with the season and finals they have had.
"Hopefully it's a cracking game, but best of luck to both sides.
"They both deserve to be where they are."
Mark Carroll (Coolamon)
Ganmain by 10
"I reckon it's going to be tight, but I think Ganmain will get the job done.
"They have been the best team for the last couple of years consistently and they've got a full list at the minute to choose from.
"Having the week off after two hard games to freshen up will be perfect for them."
Michael Mazzocchi (Turvey Park)
Collingullie by 17
"Have been the best and most consistent team we have played in 2022."
Jeremy Rowe (Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes)
Ganmain
"Whilst Gullie have been the more consistent team and fronted up every week, GGGM's best footy has been the best on display in 2022 and they have the highest ceiling.
"I think after a late season lull they have got back to their best and I think it will be good enough in a very tight game."
Murray Stephenson (Wagga Tigers)
Ganmain by 12
"I think their more experienced players will have big games, both sides are really evenly matched, so I think that's a point of difference where Ganmain has a slight edge."
Greg Dreyer (Griffith)
Ganmain by 18 points
"Their experience is fairly huge, considering that effort against Coolamon in that qualifying final.
"Gullie will have to be playing their best footy, I thought they were a bit patchy against Coolamon and Coolamon let themselves down really.
"They will lift of course, but I think probably Ganmain by about three goals."
Shaun Brooker (Narrandera)
Collingullie by 15
"I think their ball use and outside run is slightly better than Ganmain and they would have learnt a lot from their loss a fortnight ago."
Tom Groves (Leeton-Whitton)
Ganmain by 11
"Obviously playing them throughout the year and watching them two weeks ago, they're a really strong outfit and well balanced and well drilled.
"Not saying that Collingullie aren't, but I just think they have got a little bit of extra cream with Matty Hamblin and they are a bit stronger down back as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.