The Daily Advertiser

Keatings chases win in Aggies Cup with Swagger

By Graeme White
September 16 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury apprentice Coriah Keatings will be aboard Swagger in the Aggies Cup at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.

Albury apprentice jockey Coriah Keatings will partner impressive last start winner Swagger when he looks to make it consecutive victories in the Aggies Cup (1200m) at Wagga on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.