Keatings chases win in Aggies Cup with Swagger

Albury apprentice jockey Coriah Keatings will partner impressive last start winner Swagger when he looks to make it consecutive victories in the Aggies Cup (1200m) at Wagga on Saturday.
The meeting is one of the biggest for Wagga outside of the cup carnival with thousands expected to attend in the first of a number of feature race meetings at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club in coming months.
Keatings has only just commenced her race riding career winning three races so far with her first two for her boss, Donna Scott.
They will combine with the consistent Bell's Innocent in the Benchmark 58 (1600m) and also Galaxy Force in the Open Hcp (1000m).
Her best winning opportunity could be Swagger who won first-up under a big weight at Gundagai on August 1.
The gelding hasn't raced since due to race meetings being washed out, but he has trialed where he finished second to Mr Moppett at Wagga on September 7.
Mr Moppett is due to resume racing against Galaxy Force in what is the race of the day.
His trainer Phil Sweeney prepared three winners which included two quinellas at Narrandera on Wednesday.
The Wagga track is rated a heavy ten with some rain forecast.
Meanwhile, Swagger will carry 60.5 kilograms on Saturday which is exactly the same weight he lumped to win at Gundagai.
Recent Canberra winner Willybeafactor looks well placed on his home track, while Lady Tabloid is first-up from a break after some encouraging runs last campaign.
Keatings is looking forward to making the most of her chances.
"Bell's Innocent has been very consistent and deserves to win another race and Galaxy Force is very honest and I have won on him before and ridden him a few times," she said.
"Swagger has a good record so I'm hoping he also runs well."
Galaxy Force (51 kilograms) has a huge weight advantage over the likes of Bombdiggity (60kg) and Magnetic with one kilogram less.
Magnetic has a brilliant record in the Southern districts with four wins from six appearances.
Mouse Almighty easily won a trial at Wagga this month and is another of the strong chances in what is the strongest open class race conducted at Wagga for some time.
Club officials are expecting thousands to attend the seven-race program for the first of the spring features ahead of the Wagga Picnic races on October 1.
