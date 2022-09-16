The Daily Advertiser

Coaches split ahead of Group Nine grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group Nine coaches are split on whether Gundagai or Young will win the grand final on Sunday.

Group Nine coaches are split as to who will come out on top in Sunday's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.