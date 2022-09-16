Coaches split ahead of Group Nine grand final

Group Nine coaches are split as to who will come out on top in Sunday's grand final.
Three went with Gundagai to finish the season unbeaten at Equex Centre but there is plenty of support for Young to end their 31-year premiership drought.
However all three coaches who qualified for finals expect Gundagai to win successive grand finals.
There was no surprise that former Gundagai captain-coach James Smart has tipped the Tigers to come out on top but so too did Tumut co-coach Zac Masters.
After playing for Young in first return to Group Nine, Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone would like to see the Cherrypickers win but thought the Gundagai forward pack would nullify Young's.
"I just think Gundagai have beaten Young twice this year and their big forward pack matches up well with Young's forward pack," McCrone said.
"There is no reason why Young can't win though, they do have a talented side."
However both departing Southcity captain-coach Kyle McCarthy and Brothers co-coach James Hay believe it could come down to Mitch Cornish field goal with Hay believing the support the 'Pickers have from a rugby league community desperate for success could just be enough to get them over the line.
There were six different selections for who would take out the John Hill Medal for the best in the grand final.
Robbie Byatt (Albury)
Young by four - John Hill Medal: Mitch Cornish
"The Cornish boys are pretty experienced and when it comes to the big game I think they will steer them around but I think it will be a tight one."
James Hay (Brothers)
Young by one - John Hill Medal: Blake Hewitt
"Nic Hall is a big out and Gundagai have already beaten them twice this year so have to be going in as favourites but from what I've seen around the town in Young and how the players have been paraded around and how big it will be for the community I give them a big chance."
James Smart (Kangaroos)
Gundagai by eight - John Hill Medal: Luke Berkrey
"All throughout the year I thought they were the team to beat and I haven't seen anything lately to change that."
Kyle McCarthy (Southcity)
Young by one - John Hill Medal: Aaron Slater
"I think Young might pip them as they've had a few more games. Gundagai have had a lot of weeks off over the last two months and I think that might hurt them."
Josh McCrone (Temora)
Gundagai by two - John Hill Medal - Royce Tout
"Hopefully Young but I think Gundagai. I think their forward pack matches up well with Young's forward pack."
Zac Masters (Tumut)
Gundagai by eight - John Hill Medal: Latrell Siegwalt
"As much as it hurts, I think they have been the strongest team all year and I think that will continue."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
