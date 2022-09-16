Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Collingullie-Glenfield Park
Saturday 2.45pm at Narrandera Sportsground
GGGM
B: J Sase, J Walsh, K Mahon
HB: S Martyn, K Mahon, B Walsh
C: Z Burhop, A Proctor, C Krebser
HF: J Mccaig, G Alexander, M Hamblin
F: K Watts, D Foley, M Rothnie
Foll: J Olsson, T Anderson, J Lander
Int: L Parker, L Walsh, T Sase, M Knagge
COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK
B: T Crakanthorp, J Pope, J Gunning
HB: J Perryman, H Radley, D Frawley
C: H Wichman, S Jolliffe, B Harper
HF: B McMillan, S Stening, J Conlan
F: J Klemke, A Clifford, C Fuller
Foll: M Inglis, M Klemke, E Perryman
Int: J Kennedy, S Small, T Howard, N Harper, J Hughes
Reserve grade
Collingullie-Glenfield Park v Turvey Park
Saturday 12pm at Narrandera Sportsground
COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK
B: Z Burkinshaw, P Woods, D Dejong
HB: T Banks, D Carroll, D Kennedy
C: H Bent, L Murray, J Sanbrook
HF: K Sykes, M Geppert, R Davis
F: M Ryan, Z Billingham, R Dean
Foll: Z Bolger, R Martyn, S Macklan
Int: H Hugler, W Hughes, L Bruckner
Emg: M Cooke, M Thomas
TURVEY PARK
B: A Smith, H Voss, B Cooper
HB: Z Randal, C Grintell, L Quilter
C: L Grigg, H Stapleton, D Smith
HF: T Cunningham, H Cook, S Jones
F: E Grigg, W Ashcroft, M Ness
Foll: C Harmer, L Fellows, H Jenkins
Int: M Jenkins, K Smith, B Robbins, H Hallcroft, E Randal, D Woolfe, L Johnstone
Under 17.5
Griffith v Turvey Park
Saturday 9.30am at Narrandera Sportsground
GRIFFITH
Not submitted
TURVEY PARK
B: R McGill, F Von Marburg, J Smith
HB: J Hockley, B Harmer, G Charleson
C: H Isaac, J Cole, B Toohey
HF: T Wilson, O Jenkins, C Stratton
F: N Wetherill, A Weightman, J Cain
Foll: W Voss, A Curry, L Mazzocchi
Int: A Jenkins, J O'Connor, G Von Marburg, J Wallett, H Rynehart, L Livio, H Curry, J Gowland
