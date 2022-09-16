The Daily Advertiser

Wagga tennis coaches react to Roger Federer retirement

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
September 16 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga tennis coach Tom Dehany says Roger Federer's impact on the game may never be matched. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga tennis coaches have praised one of the sport's greatest and most beloved players after Roger Federer announced his retirement late Thursday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.