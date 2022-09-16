Wagga tennis coaches have praised one of the sport's greatest and most beloved players after Roger Federer announced his retirement late Thursday evening.
Two local coaches, who combined share more than 50 years teaching the sport, have remembered the Swiss maestro's storied career and his unmatched influence on the game.
Jim Elphick Tennis Club head coach and manager Tom Dehany described Mr Federer's retirement announcement as bittersweet.
"I think he's the greatest of all time because of what he did for tennis," he said.
"He resurrected it and he gave it a pulse again.
"What he's done for the game, I don't think anyone will ever match because he just brought out the best in everyone that followed."
The 20-time grand slam winner was a particular favourite of Aussie sports crowds, winning the Australian Open six times over his 24-year professional career.
Mr Dehany was fortunate enough to see the long-time world number one play in person on several occasions, recalling the "effortlessness" of his game.
"He's such a great sportsman and just so graceful on the court," he said.
South Wagga Tennis Club coach Karen Staines was equally enthusiastic in her praise of Mr Federer's influential career.
"He's an icon," she said.
"While we're devastated, we knew it was coming at some stage and he's just done so much for the game of tennis."
After three years battling injuries, the 41-year-old announced his official retirement from the sport over Twitter on Thursday night, with next week's Laver Cup in London to be his final showcase of competitive tennis.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Staines said the "class act" player appealed to all fans.
"He's so popular with children, with adults and all over the world."
"And Aussies have loved him for a very long time."
As for 'greatest of all time' status?
"I think he's one of them - absolutely," Mrs Staines said.
"I think it's really hard to give that to one person."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.