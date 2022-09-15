The Daily Advertiser

B-double closes down lane at major Edward Street lights in central Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:47am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:00pm
Highway patrol is responding to a truck broken down on Edward Street. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Motorists travelling eastbound along Edward Street approaching Tarcutta Street are told to exercise caution as a B-double is currently blocking one of two lanes at the major intersection.

