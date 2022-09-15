Motorists travelling eastbound along Edward Street approaching Tarcutta Street are told to exercise caution as a B-double is currently blocking one of two lanes at the major intersection.
Highway patrol responded to reports that a B-double had broken down shortly after 8.30am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Traffic travelling eastbound on Edward Street, heading towards the Sturt Highway, is able to continue at a slower than usual pace as the left lane remains open.
Highway patrol remains at the scene guiding traffic with the help of Transport for NSW.
Motorists should allow for extra travelling time and, in situations where able to, use alternative routes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.