THEY will go head-to-head in a grand final on Saturday but that does not mean footy talk has had to be parked at work this week.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong captain Ben Walsh and Collingullie-Glenfield Park's teenage spearhead Sam Stening work alongside each other at AFL NSW-ACT's Wagga office from Monday to Friday.
But work colleagues one day will turn foes the next as they battle it out for Riverina League premiership glory.
Despite the serious nature of the upcoming game, Stening admits it has been business as usual between the pair at work this week.
"It's been good. We're both footy heads so we've been talking about it a fair bit," Stening revealed.
"We sit next to each other, we're always talking about it, who's playing, who's not. I always tell him I'm playing centre-half-back this week to try and get in his head."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Walsh said there was no reason to put footy talk on hold this week.
"We're both very, very laidback people so nothing's really changed," Walsh said.
Walsh said everything changes come game time.
"It's more so business as usual. As I said, we're pretty laidback people," he said.
"We probably do have a bit more of a competitive streak once we get on the field, I think we did have a little push and shove that lasted about two seconds last time.
"I try to stay away from him and sit in front of him and try to take a mark and get in his way."
Walsh was best-on-ground when the two teams last met in a second semi-final a fortnight ago with his intercept marking across half-back a highlight.
Stening admitted the Demons will be out to try and limit his influence on the contest this time around.
"He was unreal. He's a great player. He puts himself on our half-forward and drops off and intercept marks a lot of the footy," he said.
"He's their main player, I reckon, blokes like me, Jayden (Klemke) and (Andrew) Clifford will have to bring the ball to ground so they can't rebound."
Walsh admits he has enjoyed his role this year.
"I've said it a few times this year, I really enjoy my role. I get to benefit from a lot of our other defenders locking down and allowing me to intercept a bit more and attack," he said.
"I guess that's my responsibility to try and get the footy and get it going our way. I just try to do that as best as possible because if I'm not getting the footy, I'm not doing my role. It's good to be getting on the end of a couple."
Stening, 19, won the Riverina League leading goalkicker in his first season at Collingullie-GP this year.
He already has a senior premiership to his name, at Osborne in 2019, but admits he is going into this grand final with his eyes more open.
"I was pretty naive at Osborne. I was 16 and it all just happened. We came in as underdogs and ended up winning," Stening said.
"This time I'm a little bit more nervous, being a bit older I know how hard it is to get to a grand final so I really hope we can win."
Walsh, 29, will be looking to win his second premiership at the Lions but is treating it like his first.
"To be honest, it nearly feels like it didn't happen, 12 years ago is a bloody long time and I was only 17 so those memories are long gone really," he said.
"It feels like this is my first opportunity basically so really, really looking forward to representing the club and leading the boys out and hopefully locking in that memory."
