Inspired by Gundagai's drought-breaking premiership as a teenager, Jack Elphick is looking to add to the club's recent good run in grand finals.
Elphick was on the sidelines as the Tigers ended their 32-year drought in 2015, after losing nine grand finals in between.
They added in leaguetag and reserve grade premierships for good measure.
Ever since then he's wanted to be part of it.
"Being a little kid when they won leaguetag, reserve grade and first grade was something that really made me want to be a part of more than just one team winning on grand final day," Elphick said.
With the Tigers reserve grade side also through now Elphick gets his chance.
Elphick will start on the wing for Gundagai as they look to claim a fourth premiership in the past seven years.
They have only missed out on making a grand final once since 2015 and the 21-year-old is hoping he can make an impact on the game.
"I just want to start the sets rolling, catch the ball off their kicks and hopefully kick-chase and finish off a few sets if I have to," Elphick said.
"It's simple but I have to do my job so it makes it easier for the big boys to get back."
Especially as the game is the only thing he's thought about the past two weeks.
"I'm very nervous and I can't stop thinking about it," Elphick said.
"It is on my mind most of the time and I've probably got a bit more nervous this week. Last week wasn't too bad but definitely now that we know who we're playing it feels like this is the week.
"I just want to win and want to perform so we do win."
Elphick is expecting a tough clash, especially after Young were just two points off them in the major semi-final.
Elphick is far from the only Tiger heading into their first grand final.
After making the switch from Southcity this year Latrell Siegwalt will play in his first as will Zac Fairall, Jack Lloyd and Corey Wilson when they come off the bench.
While he's not alone, Elphick believes having so much grand final experience across the team will be a big boost.
"I think it's a big help as there seems to be a bit more calmness with a lot of the boys who have played before," he said.
"They know what is going to happen, they aren't real nervous or panicky and just know it's another game and that is what you have to do."
