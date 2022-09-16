Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is hoping to lead his side to a drought-breaking premiership when his Lions face Collingullie-Glenfield Park in Saturday's Riverina League grand final.
Although it would be pleasing personally for Martyn to win a first grade premiership as coach, he highlighted how important the win would mean to the towns of Ganmain, Grong Grong and Matong.
"We're a pretty proud footy club as I have found," Martyn said.
"Eleven years is a long time for them without a premiership.
"Although it would be great personally, I think for the community and the team it would mean so much and it would just be a great achievement for everyone involved."
While there has been a number of well-wishes and messages of support from the local community, Martyn admitted that his side was trying to keep their focus on the job at hand.
"We have been focusing on what we can control and that's preparing as well as we can to verse Collingullie this weekend," he said.
"It's been really nice all the well wishes, but we are pretty focused on what we have got to do on Saturday."
Although it has been 11 years since the Lions last tasted premiership success, Martyn denied that there was any added pressure on them on Saturday.
"Maybe externally, but not inside the four walls of the footy club," he said.
"We are trying to write our own history, that has happened in the past and it's been fantastic.
"But we are looking to have our own result."
Inaccuracy has been one minor blemish the past couple of outings for the Lions, with Martyn admitting it had been something they had worked on during their week off.
"It's something that goes under the radar a little bit," he said.
"You focus on all of these different elements of football and you just expect goal kicking to be something that you can control and get right on game day.
"We haven't really had a huge focus on it, but it has been something that we have done during training and I think it's more of a mental battle than a skill thing.
"Hopefully our forwards have the right mindset and they can kick a few more goals than points this weekend."
Jacob Olsson has kicked three goals in the past two games for the Lions, and has spent a considerable amount of time deep forward while Dan Foley has played more minutes in the ruck.
The move has meant that key forward George Alexander has spent more time up the ground, with Martyn admitting it may be something they will implement again on Saturday.
"It's based on the scenario of the game," he said.
"We are lucky that we have got Olsso who has been a really good target up forward and we have got some really clever small forwards too.
"The rotating midfielders that go through there are kicking a few goals and you've got Jack McCaig who is an absolute workhorse and always pops up and kicks a few.
"George has played a really strong role for us and he's such a team member that he will just do whatever is asked."
With some tricky conditions forecast for Saturday afternoon, Martyn believed winning the contested ball would go a long way in securing victory.
"I think both teams really pride themselves on their contested footy," he said.
"Whoever can control that aspect of the game and I think the weather is probably suited to the contested ball winners with the wind and the rain expected.
"So whoever can settle and take control of the game first will hopefully have the opportunity to secure the lead.
"It just comes down to making sure you are really strong in the clinches and getting the footy forward."
