Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is hoping that his side can win their first premiership in 11 years when they face Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 16 2022 - 12:00am
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn ahead of Saturday's Riverina League grand final.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is hoping to lead his side to a drought-breaking premiership when his Lions face Collingullie-Glenfield Park in Saturday's Riverina League grand final.

