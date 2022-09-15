Brothers looking to relish underdog tag

Brothers have won eight of the last 10 Group Nine leaguetag grand finals, and finished on top of the ladder this season, but feel the pressure is off them heading into Sunday's decider with Temora.
The Dragons have won the last twomatch ups between the two sides, including taking a 12-0 victory in the major semi-final a fortnight ago.
As such coach Chris Suckling believes his side are the underdogs heading into the clash.
"We know we have a good game in front of us but the girls are ready for it," Suckling said.
"Temora has been good the last two games so we know we have to go up a notch to match them.
"They play a good brand of tag and they'd have to be favourites."
READ MORE
Brothers bounced back from just their second loss since the 2020 preliminary to secure their place in another grand final.
While the team struggled to make inroads against the Dragons last time out, it is defensively where Suckling wants to see the most improvement.
"We have to get into the grind with them and play the whole game against them as they just keep turning up," he said. "We have to play the whole 50 minutes."
Suckling's youngest daughter Bridget is looking to win a fifth premiership with the side.
She believes communication is one aspect the team has been working on. To alongside their defence.
"We still have a lot of things we have to improve on but mostly our defence and not letting them score," Bridget Suckling said. "If we play our best I think it will be a very good game."
It is just the second time since 2014 that Temora has made it through to the grand final.
They were beaten by Brothers in 2019 and the big-game experience the Wagga side has been able to develop is something the coach believes will hold them in good stead.
"That always helps and it goes beyond saying," Chris Suckling said. "A fair few of them have played in a fair few grand finals, they know what it is all about and hopefully they take the other girls along with them."
While Brothers have plenty of grand final experience in the side after missing out on a place in the 2020 decider, they also have a new generation of players coming through the ranks without a great deal.
Hannah Kellam is one of them and heading into her second grand final she hopes to be able to reach that premiership high once more.
"It was unreal, crazy really (last time)," Kellam said.
"It will be a good experience for all the young girls coming up."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.