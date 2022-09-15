The Daily Advertiser

Brothers looking to relish underdog tag

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:26am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Kellam, Bridget Suckling and Maisie Freemantle want to extend Brothers' terrific grand final record on Sunday. Picture by Matt Malone

Brothers have won eight of the last 10 Group Nine leaguetag grand finals, and finished on top of the ladder this season, but feel the pressure is off them heading into Sunday's decider with Temora.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.