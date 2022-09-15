A new free laundry service being offered across the city has been described as a "godsend" by people struggling to make ends meet.
Not-for-profit Orange Sky is trialling its new 'Laundromat of the Future' where they partner with Splash launderettes to deliver free laundry services at three locations around Wagga.
The service was started by two 20-year-old mates, Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett, who had the idea to put washers and dryers in the back of a van and go around washing clothes for free - mainly aimed at the homeless.
IN OTHER NEWS
The new service aims to break into non-metro areas that are beset by many of the same problems as the major cities.
Over a dozen people packed the Splash launderette at Turvey Park to use the free washing on Thursday afternoon, the most volunteers had seen.
None were currently homeless, but rather people struggling to get by.
Bethany Geehoy said she'd "be absolutely buggered" without access to the free washers.
"I can't afford a washing machine at the moment," she said.
The 74-year-old lives in social housing and is waiting on a loan before she even considers buying her own machine, but with the cost of living rising she doubts she could afford to run one.
"Living on a pension, you work all your life, then you're on a pension, you still got your rent, electricity, car insurance, it's pretty hard to make your dollar stretch," she said.
"This service has been a blessing, honestly."
Recent figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show age pensioner households had the highest annual increase in household living costs at 5.2 per cent.
And food and housing make up a higher proportion of expenditure for Age Pensioner households compared to the other household types.
While inflation is up across the board 6.1 per cent over the last 12 months.
Since launching 8 weeks ago, Orange Sky has operated 22 shifts in Wagga, washing over 200 loads of free laundry and supporting more than 99 people doing it tough.
A steady trickle of people made use of the service at Splash launderette on Berry Street on the Wednesday afternoon shift.
Lorraine Parker came to the CBD from Mount Austin, she said the service is a "godsend".
"When this came along I thought, 'oh god this is really good', because I'm not able to do much, I'm nearly 80," she said.
Ms Parker also goes to the Splash at Turvey park on Thursdays and said the money she saves goes a long way on a pension.
"It doesn't go far, especially when you're renting, the majority goes on rent. And you can't cut down, you've got to be clean," she said.
"I think I was spending $20 a couple of times a week ... I just hope this lasts for a little while."
A big part of Orange Sky's plan is to offer people human interaction, as well as clean clothes.
Ms Parker lives alone, so when she visits the launderette she brings along her knitting and soaks up the atmosphere around her.
"I have a little talk, people come in, friendly as anything ... that's the best thing, having people around is nice, it reduces my anxiety."
Kooringal mother of four Sandra Richardson, 30, also likes the interaction with others, with a newborn she doesn't get out much.
"It's a social thing for me, I'm just at home all the time. It's also handy that it's free ... this is convenient to help out since we're a pretty minimum-waged family," she said.
Madison Casely volunteers at Berry Street and she said having access to clean clothes is a human right.
"Being able to provide people with a service where they can come and do their washing for free is so important," she said. "People are doing it tough, providing a place they can do their washing, might mean they can go on a job interview ... having clean clothes is a right."
Fellow Volunteer Fe Tucker said her experience at the service highlights how the cost of living crunch is affecting the whole community.
"It's not just the homeless, it's people like beautiful Lorraine, she's on a pension and can't afford it," she said.
Orange Sky runs three weekly shifts at three locations and are currently looking for more volunteers.
If you're interested visit https://orangesky.org.au/volunteer/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.