Wagga High School go back-to-back in Shipard Shield with 1-0 win over Mater Dei Catholic College

By Matt Malone
September 15 2022 - 9:30am
Wagga High School show off the Sally Shipard Shield they won on Wednesday night with victory over Mater Dei Catholic College in the final. Picture by Football Wagga

WAGGA High School went back-to-back in the Shipard Shield with a 1-0 victory over Mater Dei Catholic College on Wednesday night.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

