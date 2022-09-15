WAGGA High School went back-to-back in the Shipard Shield with a 1-0 victory over Mater Dei Catholic College on Wednesday night.
An Amy Cowell goal just before half-time proved the difference between the two schools as Wagga High successfully retained the shield.
While much was made of some of Wagga High's attacking weapons, it was their defence that proved the difference as they kept Mater Dei scoreless in a strong display of schoolgirl soccer.
The strength of their defence was recognised with Wagga High centre back Perri Nash winning the Tiffany Shelby Medal for player of the final.
Wagga High coach Michael Dare paid tribute to a young but talented team.
"We've got a very young team," Dare explained.
"We only lose two year 12s. I look back and I think I've got four year sevens in the team, one of them being our goalie, she's in year seven. You look back and you go oh my gosh, it's a young side.
"I know Mater Dei, they're consistent across the field, a lot of them play Wanderers so they head to Canberra. I did have an advantage in the fact that I had three players that play first grade Wanderers, there's a bit of a difference when I think their team plays under 16 Wanderers and I've got three that actually play first grade so that made a huge difference.
"Then also I had a lot of people that don't play soccer, they're just sporty people."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Dare admitted Mater Dei gave him a big scare towards the final whistle but said his backline again did the job.
"That was what Mater Dei was worried about, they were worried about our backline and probably a couple of players up front," he said.
"I think the backline controlled it mostly. They didn't have many opportunities to get through.
"They did scare us near the end, with two minutes to go and they were flying down, a good run by one of their players and it was nearly one-on-one with the keeper and one of our backs got back and just put her off and she missed the goal.
"It was a bit scary because they were actually looking stronger right near the end."
While Wagga High entered the tournament as defending champions, Dare knew nothing was going to come easy.
"Going through the pool games, it was very tight in all of the games. I looked at TRAC, I looked at Mater Dei and thought any one of us could win," he said.
"I did feel that Mater Dei had the stronger team but of course in the pool games, I didn't have a full-strength side and I was putting people in different positions just to try them out because I knew that I could afford to lose a game.
"I think the girls came in and I thought if they could do the job that they did against Kildare, where they played really well, we could beat Mater Dei but everyone had to stand up, everyone had to do their part.
"I guess our game was, we had our key players around the field but if everyone ran for it and everyone tried their best, we were going to have a shot at winning the game."
