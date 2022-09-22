The Daily Advertiser

Wagga 12-year-old Joel Azer selected in representative basketball teams

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga junior basketballer Joel Azer has been selected to play in two high performance tournaments in just his second season playing the sport. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair

Just a year into playing basketball, Wagga 12-year-old Joel Azer has caught the eye of state selectors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.