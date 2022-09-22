Just a year into playing basketball, Wagga 12-year-old Joel Azer has caught the eye of state selectors.
The Christian College student said he was proud to learn he had been selected in the Basketball NSW Under 14 Country Boys D-League and Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup teams, as part of the high performance development pathway for junior basketballers.
"I was super excited when my dad told me, and I looked at the link and I was top of the list because of my last name," Joel said.
Travelling to Newcastle to trial for the team, he said some sideline advice from his cousin helped him overcome a difficult opponent during a trial game.
"I learnt from my dad to always listen to older people especially people who have more experience," he said.
Joel's cousin helped him see his performance from a different angle and Joel believes his tips and tricks were helpful in his D-league selection.
The young athlete said he likes receiving targeted advice from coaches and older players as it gives him opportunities to grow and improve as a player.
After playing soccer for five years with friends, Joel made the shift to basketball to play a sport he thought he would enjoy more.
During his first season Joel struggled to get time on court and knew he needed to work on his skills if he wanted to see more time off the bench.
"I knew that I had to improve if I wanted to play, so I decided next holidays I would, I just trained and trained," he said.
After getting a new basketball hoop for Christmas and spending plenty of time at the local court, Joel secured his spot on court in 2022 for Spartans.
Tall for his age in Wagga, Joel plays best in defence, but said that he felt small once among other hopefuls at the Newcastle trials.
"I'm probably better at defending in my age group, it's much easier for me, because I'm much bigger than everyone else," Joel said.
"When I went to Newcastle, it was super difficult, because there were some kids that were taller than my Dad, over six foot one. It was ridiculous."
Joel thought he'd give the trials a go after his dad saw information on the trials online, not expecting to make the team.
"It was on Facebook and my dad asked me if I wanted to do it, and I said yeah I'll try out. We had to travel on Friday because there was trials on Saturday and Sunday," Joel said.
A family trip, they went via Sydney before arriving in Newcastle for the two day event. It proved worthwhile though when Joel's name was released on the team list.
Joel's father, Peter Azer, is proud of his son and the efforts he's put in to reach this level.
"I remember the night it was released, he messaged me saying 'I'm so proud of you, I can't believe you made the D-league, I'm so happy for you.' It was nice," Joel said.
Joel will play in the D-League tournament later this year before heading to Albury in January 2023 for the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
