Love Your Sister co-founder, and Gold Logie winning actor Samuel Johnson OAM began his evening in Wagga by thanking the staff at Wagga Base Hospital.
In the middle of his tour of regional Victorian and NSW towns, Mr Johnson visited Wagga this week ahead of the 'Evening with Samuel Johnson' event on Thursday.
He ended up in Wagga Base Hospital with a mouth infection and said the staff took great care of him.
Among the hospital staff sitting in the crowd, Susie Lenord and Kellie Lowe said they were "overwhelmed" to be given gifts by Mr Johnson.
"We're trying to support him and he was trying to support everyone else," Ms Lowe said.
Audience members at the event were treated to stories from Mr Johnson's life.
The philanthropist's told the crowd personal anecdotes about his father, mother and sister Connie as well as tales from his uncycling journey around Australia that launched the charity Love Your Sister into the spotlight.
"There were a few tears from everything he's been through and his family," Ms Lenord said.
Mr Johnson also recounted his 11 days of post traumatic amnesia after a traumatic car accident left him with a serious brain injury last year.
During that time, he said he spoke with a Russian accent for a few days, and for a while was convinced the hospital was actually a doughnut factory.
"To say I'm excited to be back at work is an understatement," he said.
"[The tour] has been going berzerk, we've had 4000 people coming to our family fun days."
All proceeds from the tour go towards cancer research and Mr Johnson said he was determined to use the money bring personal 'precision' cancer treatment to Australia's shores.
A type of genomic testing, precision cancer treatment identifies the right drug to treat each cancer.
Mr Johnson said he wants every cancer patient in Australia to have access to the treatment.
"My sister should have been offered it 10 years ago, and it's still not available," he said.
"If you live in a regional area like Wagga, your outcomes are worse than if you're rich and live in the city."
Next year, he's hoping to sign up 1000 businesses to give regular donations in the hopes of bring the treatment to Australia.
"I haven't been to the boardrooms for many years, but I'll be focused heavily on getting 1000 businesses signed up," he said.
Wagga's family fun day was cancelled last minute due to the wet weather forecast.
Mr Johnson and his sister Connie launched Love Your Sister in 2012 when she was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.
Since then, the organisation has raised more than $15 million for cancer research.
