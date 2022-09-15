A flood watch for the Tumut River has been upgraded to "minor to moderate" as the season's second major rain event hit the region on Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology raised the alert after issuing a "minor" flood watch on Wednesday.
Last week a minor flood watch was issued for Wagga. This was later cancelled.
Since the rains arrived early on Thursday, the bureau's Kapooka gauge has recorded 4.8 millimetres rainfall to 4pm Thursday, while Wagga Airport is sitting on 3.6 millimetres.
Meanwhile across the Riverina, Young has recorded 10.8 millimetres rain, Narrandera 9.4, Temora 12, Albury 6.4 and 6 millimetres at Griffith.
It comes as communities downstream of Wagga prepare for further flooding.
At Narrandera, the Murrumbidgee River is expected to reach the minor flood level of 6.7 metres overnight Thursday to Friday.
Meanwhile, the bureau is reporting the river could reach 5.7 metres early next week at Darlington Point, with minor flooding also expected.
Further downstream, the river has dropped below flood level at Hay, while floodwaters are expected to reach Balranald by late September.
Looking ahead, the bureau is forecasting a week of wet weather that could see more than 22 millimetres rain fall across Wagga.
To stay up to date with the latest river conditions, visit: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/southwest.shtml
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
