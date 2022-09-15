The Daily Advertiser

Riverina communities on the alert as flood watch upgraded for Tumut River

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
A flood watch for the Tumut River has been raised as another rain event hits the region.

A flood watch for the Tumut River has been upgraded to "minor to moderate" as the season's second major rain event hit the region on Thursday.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

