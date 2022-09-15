Letters: Planning agreements must do right thing by everyone

The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, September 16

September 15 2022 - 7:30pm
The proposed Blake Street planning agreement that allows developers to nominate public works around their developments is a bad policy.

