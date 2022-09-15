Letters: Planning agreements must do right thing by everyone

The proposed Blake Street planning agreement that allows developers to nominate public works around their developments is a bad policy.
It sets a dangerous precedent that will allow all or any developers to propose that they pay for special improvements around their specific development in lieu of levies.
This will be at the expense of capital works that may be needed elsewhere around our city. Council levies should be used for the benefit of the greater Wagga community, not just for a private development that benefits a few people. The loss of income to council will mean that other, more urgent, capital works that are needed will be left waiting.
People can put in a submission to council about this policy up until September 19, either by letter or online at the council's website. You can also comment on the proposed capital works the developer is suggesting they would like to do to enhance their project.
These include closing the entrance exit to the Blake Street car park so that all vehicles have to enter and exit via Bardo Lane; removing 11 trees and replacing them with just six all located on their side of the street and changing to angle parking along both sides of the street among other things.
We need to act now to ensure that council does the right thing by all the community, not just a few developers.
The transmission of energy from Snowy 2.0 to the population-dense coastal fringe seems to have become disconnected. Have these energy users been asked for their opinion on the matter of unsightly, giant power lines through pristine farmland rather than the intelligent underground option?
This issue should be a shared, long-term solution, not just a short-term fix.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The erection of 80-metre towers transmitting electricity across a landscape, especially through the closer settled regions of rural NSW and Victoria, is a reflection of poor understanding by Transgrid and government about how important farmers are in producing food let alone keeping rural towns and economies afloat.
You can live without maximum electricity but it's impossible to live without food.
I am sure that if the electricity towers and lines were erected parallel to the highways there would be a hue and cry.
This is an assault on rural communities to cop the downgrading of their landscape to satisfy the forecast needs of overpopulated cities.
The use of public lands for the erection of towers such as national parks and state forests for efficient electricity transmission seems common sense, while elsewhere underground is an intelligent, environmental superior option.
Additionally, the underground option will employ Australians on an Australian project rather than importing boatloads of steel from China.
The underground option has already been exercised successfully in the Snowy 2.0's development near Lob's Hole.
Just ask any city-based energy consumer for their opinion. The world has changed and we all need to respect the environment we live in for the long term and the generations of future farmers.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.