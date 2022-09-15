The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council meeting will proceed despite Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
September 15 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council will not postpone its ordinary meeting on Monday, which begins just two hours before the start of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City Council's ordinary meeting will go ahead as planned on Monday, despite starting just two hours before the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.