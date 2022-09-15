Wagga City Council's ordinary meeting will go ahead as planned on Monday, despite starting just two hours before the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The council's chief operating officer, Scott Gray, said due to the relatively short list of agenda items for the meeting, it was expected debate would wrap up before the funeral begins at 8pm AEST.
Mr Gray said the council would acknowledge the passing of the Queen as part of its meeting procedures, which would be updated to include a minute's silence on Monday night.
In other news
Many of the city's councillors have backed the decision, but Cr Tim Koschel said he would have preferred the meeting be postponed.
"My thoughts are that we should defer the meeting until later in the week or the following week," Cr Koschel said.
"We hold council meetings under a portrait of the Queen and out of respect should not be holding meetings until after the funeral."
Cr Richard Foley said he trusted the judgement of the council's staff and supported the decision to proceed with the meeting as planned.
"If the council staff who run the meetings say it will be over by 8pm then I support that," Cr Foley said.
"It's not a big agenda so I can't see it dragging on."
Cr Dan Hayes said the official public holiday was on September 22 and councillors should have to "go to work on Monday just like everyone else".
The decision comes just days after Wodonga Council made the call to delay its Monday meeting, which was scheduled for the same time as Wagga's.
Speaking to Australian Community Media, Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said it "didn't feel right to proceed" with the meeting, which has since been postponed to Tuesday to avoid any potential overlap with the funeral.
"The comfort levels for councillors on behalf of the community weren't there to say it was right to hold the meeting and they thought it wasn't respectful to push on with the meeting on the Monday," Cr Poulton said.
"So it was decided to be respectful and to switch it 24 hours to the Tuesday, which we had the option to do with councillors available and nothing on the agenda was time sensitive.
"I think if you test the public opinion they would be thinking the respectful thing to do would be to delay it."
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London from 8pm AEST.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.