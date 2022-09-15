Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Riley Martyn will look to top off a successful year with a reserve grade premiership when his Demons face off against Turvey Park in Saturday's grand final.
Martyn finished second in the Frank Gaynor Medal this year polling 17 votes and said he was looking forward to the clash with the Bulldogs.
"Yeah absolutely," Martyn said.
"Up against Turvey, they're a great team and happy to play them again.
"It's going to be a big day for the 22 contributors on the team."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The Demons faced the Bulldogs a fortnight ago in the semi-finals with Collingullie coming out 22-point winners.
Despite taking some confidence out of that win, Martyn was still wary of what the Bulldogs can do after the two teams played out a draw in round 10.
"Where Turvey is most dangerous is with their outside run," he said.
"We have got to be very careful of that and their goalkicking is also up there and they are pretty accurate.
"But Burky (coach Zac Burkinshaw) has got the boys ready and prepared to go and we are ready to take it up a notch."
Martyn will be playing in his sixth straight grand final on Saturday, with the midfielder coming across to the Demons in 2021 after a long stint with North Wagga.
He played in a under 17s premiership with the Saints in 2016 before winning a reserve grade premiership in 2017.
"I was just looking for a new change and a couple of mates said come out and try it," Martyn said.
"I'm liking it and being in the Riverina Football League is a big step and the skills and the footy is a lot better.
"I have enjoyed it."
With two premierships already under his belt, Martyn said it would be great to be able to add a Riverina League reserve grade flag to his resume.
Martyn predicted Kal Sykes, Ziggy Bolger and Sam Macklan for ones to watch from the Demons while the Bulldogs will also have some firepower in the likes of Luke Fellows, Ed Grigg, Harry Stapleton, Henry Jenkins and Chase Grintell.
