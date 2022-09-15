The Daily Advertiser

NSW Planning Minister approves EnergyConnect eastern power line across Riverina from Wagga to Buronga

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An example of the type of high-voltage power line that TranGrid will build between Wagga and South Australia as part of EnergyConnect. Picture: TransGrid

The NSW Planning minister has given final environmental approval for a 540-kilometre high-voltage power line from Wagga to Buronga near Mildura via Coleambally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.