Wagga is about to get another mecca for all the discount diehards out there, with the impending arrival of Silly Solly's.
The discount variety store will be taking up residence in the Riverina Plaza in the CBD and the store's owner Lisa Toohey-Bott said they'll be bringing something new to an already crowded market.
"We have a very unique proposition of a $5 maximum price point," she said.
"Unlike other discounters that are around, Silly Solly's is all about big brands at $5 ... it makes a lot of sense that at this moment in time when families are facing increased cost and families want to make their dollar go further they can actually come to us and buy a huge selection of products."
IN OTHER NEWS
The store will stock "10,000 products" such as toys, cleaning products and crafts, as well as a range of party ware, tools and groceries.
They'll also have "special buys" similar to Aldi, where they get "fun" or different one-off items for sale at discount prices, Mrs Toohey-Bott said.
The businesswoman owns two other Solly's stores in western Sydney and she identified Wagga as an ideal place to expand into the regions.
"It's a big vibrant country town and, for me personally, I was looking to expand into regional areas ... and when the opportunity came up and we could be right in the centre of town, Wagga makes a lot of sense," she said.
The bargain shop will be replacing the Lincraft store on Berry Street, which is closing down at the end of September after eight years.
The Lincraft staff were informed recently they would be made redundant, but Mrs Toohey-Bott has made the decision to offer all the workers the chance to stay on with her new venture.
"I asked the manager to show me around as the prospective tenant ... I said to her: 'do you want to stay on with me?'," she said.
"Those girls have really strong retail experience and they understand the local market. We want to be somewhere you can come and see a friendly face and we know your name, we're not a cold retailer," she said.
"I travelled down and interviewed all the staff, so anyone who wanted to stay on [could]."
Silly Solly's will look to add an additional 5-10 staff, and will be open by late October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.