APPLYING manic pressure will be the key to a Turvey Park under 17.5 premiership on Saturday.
Turvey Park will be looking to continue their domination of the Riverina League under 17.5 competition when they take on Griffith in the grand final at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won three straight from 2017 to 2019 with COVID putting a line through any Riverina League finals since.
Turvey Park under 17.5 coach Jack Haggar has enjoyed the ride with his group his year.
"The boys have been real good. Probably at the start of the year I didn't know how they were going to go but after the first five or six games, they started believing in themselves and took off from there," Haggar said.
"It's been pretty enjoyable for myself so I hope they've enjoyed it too."
Turvey Park finished the home and away season as minor premiers but went down to Griffith in the second semi-final by 55 points.
They have since been boosted by the inclusion of Angus Curry and Luke Mazzocchi and they responded with a 65-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the preliminary final.
"It's helped a bit. They add a bit of class and a bit of professionalism with themselves," Haggar said of Curry and Mazzocchi.
"Especially Angus coming back from Melbourne, I even let him speak. The boys look up to him a bit, being the same age, they're all mates, even Luke, those two coming back makes them all stand a bit taller and it showed on the weekend against Mango."
Haggar said applying pressure will be the key to the Bulldogs' hopes on Saturday.
"Probably just pressure. Pressure is what we work on as a first grade squad and it shows in all these games, if the pressure can be up there and you can put enough pressure on your opponents, you can get them to get away from their game," he said.
"So if we can just pressure up in the face and really make it hard for them and on the flipside of that, run, spread, make them work hard, when we play our best footy it's pretty good to watch.
"If we can do those few things, it will go a long way to winning."
Haggar said Turvey Park will look for a big game from Oscar Jenkins up forward, along with strong midfield games from Joey Cole, Jake Hockley and Harry Isaac.
He said the Bulldogs hope for another strong intercept game from Baxter Hamer in defence, alongside a typical hard-working performance from Geordie Charleson.
The Bulldogs will also be represented in the reserve grade grand final, where they will be out to upset Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The inclusion of Luke Fellows has certainly helped their chances, while they will also look to the experience of Tyler Cunningham and Chase Grintell.
