Wagga City Council yet to adopt new tissue, teabag restrictions for FOGO bins

By Monty Jacka
September 15 2022 - 9:00am
Under the restrictions announced by the EPA, Wagga residents would no longer be able to deposit compostable food packaging, tissues or teabags into their green FOGO bins.

Major changes to Wagga's green waste system could be on the horizon, with the state's peak environmental regulator announcing new restrictions to what can be placed in the bins.

