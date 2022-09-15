Major changes to Wagga's green waste system could be on the horizon, with the state's peak environmental regulator announcing new restrictions to what can be placed in the bins.
According to the NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), items such as cardboard, compostable packaging, tea bags, tissues, animal droppings and coffee filters will no longer be permitted in Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) bins.
Wagga City Council's manager of commercial business Ray Graham says the city's green waste program has not been updated to reflect the restrictions at this stage.
"We are working with our contractor, Wormtech, as the receiver of the FOGO from Wagga about what items are and are not acceptable for FOGO bins, to ensure their end product meets the requirements," he said.
In response to enquiries from Australian Community Media, the EPA said the restrictions would result in a safer compost product.
"The latest scientific research shows that compost that has included pet poo may contain pathogens harmful to human health," an EPA spokesperson said.
"Other items, including food packaging, vacuum dust and washing machine lint may contain damaging chemical additives and microplastics that should go to landfill."
Councils will be given time to implement the changes and the EPA has not set a date from when the regulations will be enforced.
The changes would lead to more rubbish going into the landfill, which could deal a blow to the council's plans to dramatically reduce Wagga's carbon footprint.
Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon was apprehensive about the potential changes and wants to see further reasoning from the EPA.
She also expressed concerns with sudden changes to the waste system, which "depends on simplicity".
Cr McKinnon said the council should see if there is any chance of receiving permission to continue allowing residents to deposit the items in the FOGO bins if Wormtech agrees.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
