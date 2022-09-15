Brothers Matt and Jayden Klemke will be looking to add another premiership to their impressive resumes when Collingullie-Glenfield Park face off against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday.
For Jayden it will be his sixth grand final appearance, although he admitted that he was close to hanging the boots up at the end of last year.
"I wasn't expecting to be playing as I was nearly going to pull the pin last year," Jayden said.
"To be playing this year, I am just stoked to be in another granny.
Jayden was a member of the Demons 2014-15 and 2018 premiership sides and is hoping to add a fourth against the Lions on Saturday.
"I've had a lot of success in a short period of time at the club," he said.
"It just shows you what type of club it is to have so much success in the last 10 years."
Jayden has unfortunately battled niggling injuries throughout the season with him only managing to play the eight games.
"It is a little bit frustrating," he said.
"But in the end, I probably haven't put the workload in to get my body where it should be.
"I had my knee later than what I wanted to, but in the end I'm happy just to be playing."
Matt has enjoyed a successful season in the Demons midfield with a spot in the Team of the Year and is hoping to top the year off with a premiership medal alongside his teammates.
"It would be nice," he said.
"Team glory is something that you want to achieve at the start of the year.
"You put all the hard work in November and there's nothing better than achieving as a team."
Matt was part of the Demons midfield that were outclassed in the semi-final loss to the Lions and said that an increase in pressure was key to getting on top on Saturday.
"We probably let them get out too easy," he said.
"Their class with Matty Hamblin and such through the midfield, they just moved the ball too quick down to their forwards and we didn't put enough pressure on them."
The Demons have been forced to adapt to the absence of co-coach Nick Perryman, with Matt saying he is a big loss for Collingullie through the middle.
"He's a big loss Nick," he said.
"He's the heart and soul of the footy club, so hopefully we can do it for him on the weekend and the boys will get around him."
Matt has already shared premiership success with his brothers in the past, with him helping Collingullie to the 2018 premiership alongside Jayden and Ben.
However he said it would be very special to win a second premiership alongside Jayden.
"To do it with two brothers in 2018 was unreal," Matt said.
"Hopefully to get another one on Saturday if we do win, it will be very special again.
"It's something that you always look back to in your later days."
