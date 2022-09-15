Showers forecast for Wagga today and tomorrow have led organisers to pull the pin on Saturday's Love Your Sister Family Fun Day fundraiser.
The event, a first for Wagga, aimed to raise funds for the Love Your Sister cancer foundation founded by Gold Logie-winning actor Samuel Johnson in honour or his sister who died of cancer.
Mr Johnson said he was saddened by the decision to cancel the event.
"The weatherman says there will be severe storms and our venue is already a little bit battered by previous weather," he said.
"Sorry everyone."
Mr Johnson will still make an appearance in Wagga tonight for his show, An Evening With Samuel Johnson, which is being held at the RSL Club.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting up to 6 millimetres of rain for Wagga on Friday and up to 10 millimetres on Saturday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
