The Daily Advertiser

Samuel Johnson cancels Love Your Sister Wagga event due to severe weather

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Love Your Sister cancer foundation founder Gold Logie-winning actor Samuel Johnson forced to cancer Wagga event due to rain. Picture supplied

Showers forecast for Wagga today and tomorrow have led organisers to pull the pin on Saturday's Love Your Sister Family Fun Day fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.