Leeton United will head to Griffith this weekend when this weekend looking to stave off elimination for the second straight week.
After seeing off South Wagga last weekend in the elimination final, United will make the trip across to Hanwood Oval to take on Lake Albert.
The Sharks feel to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hanwood last weekend and will be looking to avoid being bounced out of finals with repeat defeats.
Heading into the weekend, co-coach Rhys Jones was confident they would head in with an unchanged line-up.
"We have a few concerns. We will just have to monitor those as the week goes on, but hopefully, they aren't too serious," he said.
The one player who is certain to miss is Bailey Carlos, with Jones unsure if he would play again this season.
"I don't think so, his knee isn't 100 per cent still, so I'd say he is out and then if we get through, I don't know if he'd be right for the grand final either," he said.
It has been a bit of a mixed bag of results for United against the Sharks this season, with a draw and a loss.
Jones feels the side they are taking to the preliminary final is a different one to that which faced Lake Albert in round 11 and fell to a 4-2 defeat.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"They are a good side and a good side going forward," he said.
"The first game at home, we should have beaten them because we had the chances, but their keeper made four or five terrific saves.
"The second game in Wagga they were better than us. They wanted it that bit more, and it showed.
"We weren't good enough on the day, and the boys know they have to rectify that.
"We are expecting a tough game, but we will have a different side to the one that played them last time, and hopefully, the boys have learnt from their mistakes."
The game plan is a simple for United this weekend, and that will be getting their firepower upfront into dangerous areas as often as possible.
"We controlled the midfield a fair bit, and I know we only won 1-0, but we probably could have scored three or four," he said.
"We just have to work on getting Henri (Gardner) and Raso (Adam) in behind and on the ball as quickly and as often as we can.
"When you have players like that up top alongside Dan McKenzie, you have to get them the ball as much as you can because they are your danger men and will cause a lot of issues."
Both of Leeton's lower grade games will also be in action this weekend, with both third and second grade playing Hanwood.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.