Royals ready to take on another grand final

A revolving door of players hasn't prevented Royals from making their way through to another Wagga Hockey division one grand final.
Beating LACU 3-2 in the last 58 seconds of their game on Saturday, the team has adjusted well to players coming in and out of the group.
Coach Maree Beresford said Royals started with a full team in round one but injury and post-lockdown trips caused players to change all year.
"It's sort of been an up and down season this year, but overall we've played quite well, pretty consistently," Beresford said.
The ladder, however, tells a different story, with Royals comfortably sitting four games ahead of any other team. Beresford was pleasantly surprised to realise her team has only lost one game all year, also drawing once with CSU.
Vying for the final grand final spot are CSU and LACU, who will play in a preliminary final this weekend.
Unfortunately for Royals though, their revolving door of players hasn't stopped, losing two of their best players ahead of next week's grand final.
Forced to utilise division two players throughout the year, she is confident that those she's asked to step up into the team can play at a division one level.
"I've had to call in a few division two players to fill up for us this year, we won't have our full team for the grand final which has been unfortunate but the two that I've got coming up are experienced players," she said.
An experienced player herself, Beresford was unable to take the field this season due to an injury sustained in 2021.
"When you used to be a player and now you're a coach, I think it's harder to be a coach than it is to be a player when you're on the sidelines," she said.
The issue of player availability isn't unique to Royals though, with the entire competition struggling to field teams this year.
As a result the competition was forced to drop to 9-a-side this season, with all clubs struggling to secure enough players for the year.
"It is very disappointing, I'm not sure what the reasons are, I think maybe it's coming out of COVID-19, people realise that they can go away on the weekends," Beresford said.
Players from the competing three teams were shared into a fourth Wagga Combined team to ensure a competition could go ahead.
Regardless of who they face in next week's final, Beresford said she is expecting a good game.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
