The Daily Advertiser

Royals ready to take on another grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maree Beresford won't take the field next weekend but is excited to be coaching Royals as they head into another grand final.

A revolving door of players hasn't prevented Royals from making their way through to another Wagga Hockey division one grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.