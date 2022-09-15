The Daily Advertiser

Two of six Tullibigeal crash victims out of Riverina hospital

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six patients were flown to hospitals across the state after a crash in the Riverina's north. Picture supplied

Two people have been discharged from hospital following a crash that injured them and four others in the northern Riverina this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.