Two people have been discharged from hospital following a crash that injured them and four others in the northern Riverina this week.
Six people were taken to three different hospitals following the two-car collision at Tullibigeal, between Lake Cargelligo and West Wyalong, on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services - including police, paramedics and two ambulance rescue helicopters - were called to the crash on Wyalong Road just after 8.30am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A woman in her 80s was flown to Canberra Hospital, while a 30-year-old woman and a one-year-old girl were taken by helicopter to Orange Hospital.
A man aged in his 80s, a man in his 30s and a six-year-old boy were all taken to Griffith Base Hospital.
On Thursday, a hospital spokesperson said the younger man and the boy had been discharged.
ACT Health was unable to provide an update on the condition of the woman in her 80s.
The conditions of the remaining patients was not known on Thursday afternoon.
