After being on the brink of not having a team at all this season, Junee are looking to take out the reserve grade title to help springboard themselves back into being a fully-fledged Group Nine outfit in 2023.
The Diesels only played reserve grade last year and after trying to make a return to first grade were withdrawn after forfeiting their first two fixtures.
In the process they have been able to build a strong Burmeister Shield outfit.
Coach Damion Fraser is amazed by how far the team has been able to progress.
"Who thought we would get this far?," Fraser said.
"We were lucky to even get a team together but now it's an exciting time."
Junee lost four of their first six games in reserve grade before things started to turn in their favour.
Not only did the group of Fijian talent the club was sweating on finally arrive, but Fraser believes having a number of players step up from the Weissel Cup has really helped change the team's fortunes.
"The 18s continually back up and we are relying on five of them each week to play two games," Fraser said.
"That has made a massive difference and so have the team bonding and get togethers we've been having."
But standing in their way is the only team to get the better of them since June.
Vaughn Scott scored a late try as Gundagai took a 22-18 win over Junee in the first week of the finals series.
The Tigers then took a 22-12 win over Young to ensure their place in the grand final before the Diesels knocked out the minor premiers, who had only lost one game in the regular season, with a 22-14 victory in last week's preliminary final.
Fraser is looking for a big defensive effort at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"Looking at Gundagai's attacking structure, if we don't defend right we are going to be in trouble," he said.
"If we can pressure them in defence and cause them to make errors down their end of the football field we should be right."
Regardless of how Sunday unfolds, with the club looking to win both the Weissel Cup and Burmeister Shield grand finals, Fraser believes the club is in a much better place than it has been in the past couple of years.
He hopes that translates for a much more successful return to first grade next year.
"Things are positive in the town, there's a couple of the local boys who used to play for Junee are talking about coming back," Fraser said.
"I think that will be the key for success if we can focus on the juniors coming through and some locals who have played for other Group Nine clubs in the past come back to the fold."
He is also confident the tough decision Group Nine had to make was the right one for the club.
"I think if we went down the other pathway and played first grade this year and got our bums smacked consistently and lost players we would have been in trouble," Fraser said.
