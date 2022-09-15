The Daily Advertiser

Heavy metal band Northlane to play at Tilly's, local band to open show

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
September 15 2022 - 11:00am
Northlane front man Marcus Bridge (second from left) says regional crowds like Wagga always offer a special experience for touring bands. Picture supplied

A multiple ARIA-winning band is coming to Wagga and offering local musicians the once in a lifetime chance to open their show.

