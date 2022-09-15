A multiple ARIA-winning band is coming to Wagga and offering local musicians the once in a lifetime chance to open their show.
Aussie heavy metal foursome Northlane have sold out international tours but have chosen Wagga as the second leg of their regional tour around the country this year.
Northlane front man Marcus Bridge said the tour across regional Australia was especially needed after two difficult years for live music.
"It's always been quite important to us to get back out and make sure that some of those smaller towns get shows," he said.
"And that we're still showing that support for the smaller scenes and the smaller venues."
Popular live music venue Tilly's on Wagga's Baylis Street will host the November 17 gig.
Mr Bridge said he and band members Jon Deiley, Josh Smith and Nic Pettersen are "really hungry" to tour their ARIA chart-topping album Obsidian through cities like Wagga.
And the lead singer said regional crowds always offered a special experience.
"We always notice the crowds are very different - they have this energy that's like, they don't get this all the time," he said.
"I feel like in the smaller towns people are always very excited to come through and lose their mind."
Most exciting for Wagga heavy metal fans is the chance for one local band to open the Northlane show.
"It's an awesome opportunity to give young bands," Mr Bridge said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's important to showcase Australian artists that are coming up and push the next generation of bands that are coming through.
"Especially after the last couple of years."
Mr Bridge said he was especially excited to see what young bands had been working on after a pandemic-induced country-wide hiatus from live shows.
"I feel like kids these days are just ridiculous with the music they're making - they're doing a lot more crazy stuff than I was ever doing when I was starting a band," he said.
"So, I'm excited to see what all these local bands have got for us."
You can purchase tickets to Northlane's Wagga show here, with applications for local bands also now open.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.