Young chase big turnaround in Weissel Cup

Young captain Brock Sing hopes an attitude check can help them reverse a heavy loss to Junee when they tackle the Diesels in the Weissel Cup grand final on Sunday.
The Diesels took a 40-10 win over the Cherrypickers at Alfred Oval in the first week of the finals series, sending them in different directions in the final series.
While Junee went straight through to the decider after a 22-8 win over Gundagai, Young took the hard path but Sing believes wins over Southcity and Gundagai has put them in good stead heading into the under 18s grand final on Sunday.
"We're feeling pretty confident and I think the boys have them in," Sing said.
"I think our side has bonded a bit more together and shown patches of where we can play finals football.
"From last week's performance and the win over Southcity I think we've shown we are worthy of being in the grand final."
Young are yet to get the better of Junee, who have dominated this age group coming through the junior ranks, but there were only two points separating the two teams in their lone regular season clash.
Young booked their place in the grand final with a 12-8 win over the Tigers.
It wasn't by the same big scoreline the Diesels were able to put on the minor premiers, who after being unbeaten heading into the final round of the season lost their last three games, but Sing believes taking the hard-fought win is just what the team needed to set up their chance to make amends.
"We just stayed at home and packed our bags as soon as they come up here but I think our mindset has changed, we're coming in pretty confident and hopefully everyone can get around us and support us," Sing said.
"(Gundagai) have been good all year finishing first so we have shown we've got a good, disciplined side and the one percenters we showed through the game helped come up with the win."
Sing, who was given a taste in first grade this year, is looking to have a big game alongside Riley Powderly in the halves and hopes it is through their forward pack that the Cherrypickers can get on top with twins Bailey and Noah Dal Molin leading the charge so far this season.
He's also looking to limit the influence of Sam Neale, Kye Wright and Sam Sainsbury in the Diesels pack along with hooker Will McDermott and five-eighth Blayne Linsell.
