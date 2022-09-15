The Daily Advertiser

Young chase big turnaround in Weissel Cup

By Courtney Rees
September 15 2022 - 8:30am
Brock Sing, Corey Lucas and Tom Burnett are looking to start a big grand final day for Young with success in the Weissel Cup when they face Junee at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Young captain Brock Sing hopes an attitude check can help them reverse a heavy loss to Junee when they tackle the Diesels in the Weissel Cup grand final on Sunday.

