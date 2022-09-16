EXPERIENCED Lake Albert midfielder Justin Curran believes the Sharks' balance between youth and experience can be the key to this year's Pascoe Cup hopes.
Lake Albert will take on Leeton United at Hanwood Oval in Sunday's preliminary final, with the winner to advance through to next week's premiership decider.
Curran, like many of Lake Albert's team, has been and done it all before with the Sharks and says the make-up of this year's group gives him a good feel heading into the business end of the season.
"I think we've got a pretty balanced team across the park, we've got a lot of contributors across the park, we've got quite a number of players that do have vast experience in finals and a lot of older heads that help guide and settle the younger guys around and we've got a good balance with youth as well," Curran said.
"We've probably got four or five guys that are still teenagers so there's a lot of youth and excitement with them and they haven't been exposed to a great deal of finals experience at a senior level so those young guys are bouncing and buzzing so this week and fingers crossed we can get through to next week.
"It's just about managing that excitement level and keeping heads in the right space."
Lake Albert gave a good sight against Hanwood in last week's major semi-final before going down 2-1 to the undefeated ladder leaders.
Curran says Lake Albert have taken confidence from such a promising showing against Hanwood.
"Yeah we have. We were very happy with our performance, especially when we're comparing that to how we went the last time we played Hanwood. They gave us a bit of a drubbing the last time," he said.
"We had a bit of a different team, had a lot of our guys back and I think it gave a pretty good reflection to where we're at.
"From a performance side of things, as a team, we were pretty happy with how we went on the weekend."
The 38-year-old said it will be a matter of bringing that form into Sunday's clash with Leeton.
"It is. If we can put in a very similar performance, same intensity, same quality, same amount of effort and hard work that should hold us in good stead," he said.
"Leeton are a really good team, they've been a very strong team for the last number of years so we know it's not going to be an easy game that's for sure but we're at the pointy end of the season where you're playing against the best teams in the competition so every weekend counts and you need to put that same performance in every weekend."
Lake Albert enjoyed a 4-2 win over Leeton at Henwood Park, Wagga, in July, with their earlier clash a 1-1 draw at MIA Sports Field.
While acknowledging Leeton are a dangerous team, Curran said Lake Albert's focus will be on their own game.
"Our biggest thing is just making sure we've got the right intensity, the right work rate and effort," he said.
"That's part of our main focus, Leeton are very strong across the park, they've got some very good attacking players, Henri Gardner and Adam Raso, they're going to be key for Leeton, we need to focus on ourselves and make sure we've got the right effort and right intensity coming into the match."
