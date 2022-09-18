The Daily Advertiser

Memories of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in Wagga Wagga in 1954

By Andrew Pearson, Monty Jacka
September 18 2022 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Queen Elizabeth arrives in Wagga Wagga on February 13, 1954.

A special Sunday souvenir edition of The Daily Advertiser published after Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Wagga Wagga on February 13, 1954, declared it "Wagga's Greatest Day".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.