Brothers look to complete perfect season in Sullivan Cup

Brothers have passed every test that has come their way so far this season and are just chasing one more win.
The Wagga side have dominated the Sullivan Cup competition, winning all of their 11 home and away games, before booking their place in the grand final with a 34-4 win over Kangaroos in the major semi-final.
However it is not their crosstown rivals they will fave in Sunday's grand final, instead Tumut will be their opponent at Equex Centre.
The Blues finished the season in fourth and have come through three must-win finals to make it through to the grand final.
With Tumut coming off a 22-14 win over Kangaroos last week, Brothers coach Troy Dargin wants to ensure his side head into the decider with the right mentality knowing there is no room for complacency.
"We haven't lost a game and the boys are confident if they turn up on the weekend and do what we've done all year that we will give ourselves a good chance to win, but grand finals bring different things out of players," Dargin said.
"It is not so much the physical side but the emotional side too with what is at stake.
"You have to give credit to Tumut as they finished fourth and have won three straight to get into it and deserve to be there as much as we do.
"We don't want to take it for granted and we don't want to be complacent."
Brothers took a 26-12 win over Tumut in round two before dominating to take a 44-6 win at Twickenham in July.
However the Blues have lost just one game since then.
Dargin will be looking for halfback Cohen Benson, who took out the competition's best and fairest award, to really lead the side around the field.
Brothers also welcome back centre Terrel McGregor from suspension for the grand final, in what is his first game since August 7 but will be without Billy Maher after he punctured his lung in the semi-final.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
