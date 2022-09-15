The Daily Advertiser

Brothers look to complete perfect season in Sullivan Cup

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 15 2022 - 3:00am
Brothers are looking to cap off their unbeaten season with the Sullivan Cup premiership on Sunday.

Brothers have passed every test that has come their way so far this season and are just chasing one more win.

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

